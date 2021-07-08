2021 World Rowing Masters Regatta Axed

STAFF REPORTS

PHOTO BY PETER SPURRIER

The 2021 World Rowing Masters Regatta has been canceled World Rowing announced today.

The regatta was set to take place September 1-5 in Linz, Austria.

“Due to the continuing pandemic and, in particular, the emergence of the Delta variant, it is now expected that the cross-border and intercontinental travel will continue to be difficult, resulting in very low attendance,” World Rowing wrote in the cancellation announcement. “With such an expected low turnout it would not be feasible for the organisers to deliver a successful regatta.”

The full release can be viewed here.