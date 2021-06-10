Mahé Calls it Quits

STAFF REPORTS

PHOTO BY PETER SPURRIER

After more than two decades in the sport New Zealand oarsman Mahé Drysdale is hanging up his oar(s).

“After 21 years of having the privilege of wearing the silver fern and representing New Zealand as part of the Rowing New Zealand team, I am today announcing my retirement,” the Kiwi wrote in a blog post June 9.

“It has been one hell of a ride! While you always dream of ending it with a fairy tale, time has beaten me on this occasion.”

Drysdale at World Rowing Cup III in 2016.

“I am immensely proud of all I have achieved over the past 21 years. It has not been easy and I’ve had a lot of ups and downs along the way, but it has all shaped me into the person I am today. Rowing has given me some unbelievable experiences and allowed me to meet, work and compete with, and against, some of the greatest people in the world, most of which I am now very fortunate to be able to call friends.”

Fans and supporters of the famed sculler turned to social media to share their support.

As @MaheDrysdale announces his retirement we wanted to share one of the most spectacular moments from any Regatta. That dramatic 2018 Diamonds Final.



With 6 Diamonds victories and 1 Grand, he leaves a legacy like no other at #HenleyRoyalRegatta. Thank you, Mahe. #RowingFamily pic.twitter.com/q2abqaGwhJ — Henley Royal Regatta (@HenleyRegatta) June 10, 2021