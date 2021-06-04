Full Olympic Team Nearly Set

PHOTOS AND STORY BY ED MORAN

By the end of the morning Saturday, the full men’s and women’s team that will represent the U.S. at the 2021 Olympic Games in Tokyo this summer will be set.

Friday afternoon, USRowing announced its crew rosters for the team boats that will compete in the men’s four and eight and the women’s quad, four, and eight. With the crews that have already been named to the teams through trials and the Final Olympic Qualification Regatta, eight of the nine U.S. crews are now known.

The final crew, the women’s pair will be sorted out Saturday morning at the conclusion of Olympic Trials 3 trail on Mercer Lake in West Windsor, N.J. Four crews began racing Friday morning in a time trial for lane placements. The four-boat final is scheduled to go off Saturday morning at 8 AM.

Of the four boats that raced Friday morning, the crew of Tracy Eisser and Megan Kalmoe had the fastest time, running the course in 6:47.95. Click here for full results.

Here are more images from Trials 3 and the U.S. women’s eight and four at practice Friday.