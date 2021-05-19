Texas, Central Oklahoma Rank First in Final Regular Season DI and DII Women’s Polls

PROVIDED BY USROWING
The University of Texas and University of Central Oklahoma topped the final regular-season Women’s Division I and II Pocock CRCA Polls presented by USRowing.
Texas moved into the top spot in the DI rankings, with the University of Washington dropping to second place. Stanford University moved into third position, with the University of Virginia ranking fourth. The University of Michigan rounded out the top five.
In DII, the University of Central Oklahoma continued to rank first, receiving all five, first-place votes. Seattle Pacific ranked second, followed by the Florida Institute of Technology. Embry Riddle Aeronautical University ranked fourth, with Mercyhurst University moving into the top five.
Division I Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Total Votes
|Previous Ranking
|1.
|University of Texas (9)
|486
|2
|2.
|University of Washington (16)
|480
|1
|3.
|Stanford University
|439
|4
|4.
|University of Virginia
|430
|3
|5.
|University of Michigan
|410
|6
|6.
|Ohio State University
|355
|7
|7.
|Rutgers University
|348
|5
|8.
|University of California, Berkeley
|302
|8
|9.
|Syracuse University
|251
|11
|10.
|Duke University
|246
|17
|11.
|Princeton University
|236
|10
|12.
|Southern Methodist University
|216
|12
|13.
|University of Alabama
|205
|13
|14.
|University of Tennessee
|169
|14
|15.
|University of Wisconsin
|121
|20
|16.
|Washington State University
|104
|19
|17.
|Oregon State University
|93
|18
|18.
|Indiana University
|91
|9
|19.
|Brown University
|87
|15
|20.
|University of Minnesota
|56
|16
Others Receiving Votes: University of California, Los Angeles (50), Clemson University (29), University of Central Florida (18), U.S. Naval Academy (11), University of Notre Dame (7), Gonzaga University (4), University of Southern California (3), University of Iowa (2), University of San Diego (1).
Division II Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Total Votes
|Previous Ranking
|1.
|University of Central Oklahoma (5)
|200
|1
|2.
|Seattle Pacific University
|165
|2
|3.
|Florida Institute of Technology
|142
|3
|4.
|Embry Riddle Aeronautical University
|135
|4
|5.
|Mercyhurst University
|90
|6
|6.
|Western Washington University
|85
|5
|7.
|Jefferson University
|58
|8
|8.
|Barry University
|25
|7
Others Receiving Votes: None.
