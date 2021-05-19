Texas, Central Oklahoma Rank First in Final Regular Season DI and DII Women’s Polls

PROVIDED BY USROWING

PHOTO BY ED MORAN

The University of Texas and University of Central Oklahoma topped the final regular-season Women’s Division I and II Pocock CRCA Polls presented by USRowing.



Texas moved into the top spot in the DI rankings, with the University of Washington dropping to second place. Stanford University moved into third position, with the University of Virginia ranking fourth. The University of Michigan rounded out the top five.



In DII, the University of Central Oklahoma continued to rank first, receiving all five, first-place votes. Seattle Pacific ranked second, followed by the Florida Institute of Technology. Embry Riddle Aeronautical University ranked fourth, with Mercyhurst University moving into the top five.



Division I Rankings

Rank Team Total Votes Previous Ranking 1. University of Texas (9) 486 2 2. University of Washington (16) 480 1 3. Stanford University 439 4 4. University of Virginia 430 3 5. University of Michigan 410 6 6. Ohio State University 355 7 7. Rutgers University 348 5 8. University of California, Berkeley 302 8 9. Syracuse University 251 11 10. Duke University 246 17 11. Princeton University 236 10 12. Southern Methodist University 216 12 13. University of Alabama 205 13 14. University of Tennessee 169 14 15. University of Wisconsin 121 20 16. Washington State University 104 19 17. Oregon State University 93 18 18. Indiana University 91 9 19. Brown University 87 15 20. University of Minnesota 56 16

Others Receiving Votes: University of California, Los Angeles (50), Clemson University (29), University of Central Florida (18), U.S. Naval Academy (11), University of Notre Dame (7), Gonzaga University (4), University of Southern California (3), University of Iowa (2), University of San Diego (1).



Division II Rankings

Rank Team Total Votes Previous Ranking 1. University of Central Oklahoma (5) 200 1 2. Seattle Pacific University 165 2 3. Florida Institute of Technology 142 3 4. Embry Riddle Aeronautical University 135 4 5. Mercyhurst University 90 6 6. Western Washington University 85 5 7. Jefferson University 58 8 8. Barry University 25 7

Others Receiving Votes: None.