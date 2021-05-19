 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Texas, Central Oklahoma Rank First in Final Regular Season DI and DII Women’s Polls

Wednesday, May 19, 2021

PROVIDED BY USROWING
PHOTO BY ED MORAN

The University of Texas and University of Central Oklahoma topped the final regular-season Women’s Division I and II Pocock CRCA Polls presented by USRowing.

Texas moved into the top spot in the DI rankings, with the University of Washington dropping to second place. Stanford University moved into third position, with the University of Virginia ranking fourth. The University of Michigan rounded out the top five.

In DII, the University of Central Oklahoma continued to rank first, receiving all five, first-place votes. Seattle Pacific ranked second, followed by the Florida Institute of Technology. Embry Riddle Aeronautical University ranked fourth, with Mercyhurst University moving into the top five.

Division I Rankings

RankTeamTotal VotesPrevious Ranking
1.University of Texas (9)4862
2.University of Washington (16)4801
3.Stanford University4394
4.University of Virginia4303
5.University of Michigan4106
6.Ohio State University3557
7.Rutgers University3485
8.University of California, Berkeley3028
9.Syracuse University25111
10.Duke University24617
11.Princeton University23610
12.Southern Methodist University21612
13.University of Alabama20513
14.University of Tennessee16914
15.University of Wisconsin12120
16.Washington State University10419
17.Oregon State University9318
18.Indiana University919
19.Brown University8715
20.University of Minnesota5616

Others Receiving Votes: University of California, Los Angeles (50), Clemson University (29), University of Central Florida (18), U.S. Naval Academy (11),  University of Notre Dame (7), Gonzaga University (4), University of Southern California (3), University of Iowa (2), University of San Diego (1).

Division II Rankings

RankTeamTotal VotesPrevious Ranking
1.University of Central Oklahoma (5)2001
2.Seattle Pacific University1652
3.Florida Institute of Technology1423
4.Embry Riddle Aeronautical University1354
5.Mercyhurst University906
6.Western Washington University855
7.Jefferson University588
8.Barry University257

Others Receiving Votes: None.

