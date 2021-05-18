NCAA Announces Programs Selected to Compete in the 2021 NCAA Division II Women’s Rowing Championships

STAFF REPORTS

PHOTO BY SPORTGRAPHICS

The NCAA selected four programs to compete in the 2021 NCAA Division II Women’s Rowing Championships today.

The University of Central Oklahoma, Embry-Riddle (Florida), Florida Tech, and Mercyhurst will compete for this year’s title.

The event will be held at Nathan Benderson Park in Sarasota-Bradenton, Florida May 28-30. The University of Central Florida along with Suncoast Aquatic Nature Center Association, the venues managing organization.

The University of Central Oklahoma will be defending their title in hopes to win a third straight championship.

For lane draws click here.