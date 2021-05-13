Long Island University Adds Rowing

STAFF REPORTS

Long Island University will add rowing to their roster of Division I sports.

The university, located in New York, will begin its search for a head coach immediately and will start competition in 2022-2023.

“We are excited to be adding rowing to our Shark family,” LIU Director of Athletics, Dr. William E. Martinov Jr. said. “We are looking forward to hiring an exceptional coaching staff to recruit and train some of the best and brightest new Sharks. Adding opportunities in a sport for both men and women here on the Gold Coast of Long Island seemed like a natural fit for our athletic department. We look forward to our continued pursuit of excellence both in the classroom and on the water!”