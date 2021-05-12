Huskies, Bronchos and Bobcats Hold On to Top Spots in Pocock CRCA Poll presented by USRowing

PROVIDED BY USROWING
PHOTO BY SPORTGRAPHICS
Yet again, the University of Washington, University of Central Oklahoma, and Bates College topped the rankings in this week’s Women’s Division I, II, and III Pocock CRCA Poll presented by USRowing, respectively.
On the Division I side, the gap between first-place Washington and second-place University of Texas continued to be slim, as the Huskies took 13 first-place votes and the Longhorns took 12. The University of Virginia held onto third, while Stanford University and Rutgers University rounded out the top five.
The University of Central Oklahoma took the top Division II spot for the fourth week in a row. All following rankings remained unchanged from the previous week, as Seattle Pacific University, Florida Institute of Technology, Embry Riddle Aeronautical University, and Western Washington University claimed places two through five, respectively.
For Division III, Bates College held onto first place. Ithaca College moved from third to second, while Hamilton College was bumped to third. Williams College and Wesleyan University secured spots four and five, respectively.
Division I Rankings
|Team Rank
|Total Votes
|Prior Ranking
|1
|University of Washington (13)
|489
|1
|2
|University of Texas (12)
|486
|2
|3
|University of Virginia
|429
|3
|4
|Stanford University
|401
|4
|5
|Rutgers University
|395
|5
|6
|University of Michigan
|372
|6
|7
|Ohio State University
|337
|8
|8
|University of California, Berkeley
|336
|7
|9
|Indiana University
|236
|9
|10
|Princeton University
|228
|NR
|11
|Syracuse University
|227
|10
|12
|Southern Methodist University
|226
|11
|13
|University of Alabama
|210
|12
|14
|University of Tennessee
|198
|13
|15
|Brown University
|114
|17
|16
|University of Minnesota
|113
|15
|17
|Duke University
|109
|16
|18
|Oregon State University
|91
|18
|19
|Washington State University
|75
|19
|20
|Unviersity of Wisconsin
|47
|20
Others Receiving Votes: University of California, Los Angeles (40), University of Notre Dame (30), University of Southern California (29), Clemson University (16), University of Iowa (7), U.S. Naval Academy (3), University of Louisville (1), California State University, Sacramento (1), Northeastern University (1), Drexel University (1), University of San Diego (1).
Division II Rankings
|Team Rank
|Total Votes
|Prior Ranking
|1
|University of Central Oklahoma (5)
|194
|1
|2
|Seattle Pacific University
|173
|2
|3
|Florida Institute of Technology
|145
|3
|4
|Embry Riddle Aeronautical University
|128
|4
|5
|Western Washington University
|85
|5
|6
|Mercyhurst University
|75
|6
|7
|Barry University
|55
|7
|8
|Jefferson University
|45
|8
Others Receiving Votes: N/a
Division III Rankings
|Team Rank
|Total Votes
|Prior Ranking
|1
|Bates College (10)
|225
|1
|2
|Ithaca College
|203
|3
|3
|Hamilton College
|200
|2
|4
|Williams College
|175
|3
|5
|Wesleyan University
|160
|4
|6
|Colby College
|135
|5
|7
|Tufts University
|123
|6
|8
|WPI
|120
|10
|9
|Washington College
|115
|9
|10
|Pacific Lutheran University
|85
|11
|11
|US Coast Guard Academy
|70
|8
|12
|Rochester Institute of Technology
|70
|11
|13
|Trinity College
|47
|13
|14
|Stockton University
|25
|15
|15
|Marietta College
|22
|14t
Others Receiving Votes: William Smith College (20), Lewis & Clark College (5).
Comments are closed.