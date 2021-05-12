 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Huskies, Bronchos and Bobcats Hold On to Top Spots in Pocock CRCA Poll presented by USRowing

Wednesday, May 12, 2021

Yet again, the University of Washington, University of Central Oklahoma, and Bates College topped the rankings in this week’s Women’s Division I, II, and III Pocock CRCA Poll presented by USRowing, respectively.

On the Division I side, the gap between first-place Washington and second-place University of Texas continued to be slim, as the Huskies took 13 first-place votes and the Longhorns took 12. The University of Virginia held onto third, while Stanford University and Rutgers University rounded out the top five.

The University of Central Oklahoma took the top Division II spot for the fourth week in a row. All following rankings remained unchanged from the previous week, as Seattle Pacific University, Florida Institute of Technology, Embry Riddle Aeronautical University, and Western Washington University claimed places two through five, respectively.

For Division III, Bates College held onto first place. Ithaca College moved from third to second, while Hamilton College was bumped to third. Williams College and Wesleyan University secured spots four and five, respectively.

Division I Rankings

Team RankTotal VotesPrior Ranking
1University of Washington (13)4891
2University of Texas (12)4862
3University of Virginia4293
4Stanford University4014
5Rutgers University3955
6University of Michigan3726
7Ohio State University3378
8University of California, Berkeley3367
9Indiana University2369
10Princeton University228NR
11Syracuse University22710
12Southern Methodist University22611
13University of Alabama21012
14University of Tennessee19813
15Brown University11417
16University of Minnesota11315
17Duke University10916
18Oregon State University9118
19Washington State University7519
20Unviersity of Wisconsin4720

Others Receiving Votes: University of California, Los Angeles (40), University of Notre Dame (30), University of Southern California (29), Clemson University (16), University of Iowa (7), U.S. Naval Academy (3), University of Louisville (1), California State University, Sacramento (1), Northeastern University (1), Drexel University (1), University of San Diego (1).

Division II Rankings

Team RankTotal VotesPrior Ranking
1University of Central Oklahoma (5)1941
2Seattle Pacific University1732
3Florida Institute of Technology1453
4Embry Riddle Aeronautical University1284
5Western Washington University855
6Mercyhurst University756
7Barry University557
8Jefferson University458

Others Receiving Votes: N/a

Division III Rankings

Team RankTotal VotesPrior Ranking
1Bates College (10)2251
2Ithaca College2033
3Hamilton College2002
4Williams College1753
5Wesleyan University1604
6Colby College1355
7Tufts University1236
8WPI12010
9Washington College1159
10Pacific Lutheran University8511
11US Coast Guard Academy708
12Rochester Institute of Technology7011
13Trinity College4713
14Stockton University2515
15Marietta College2214t

Others Receiving Votes: William Smith College (20), Lewis & Clark College (5).

