Huskies, Bronchos and Bobcats Hold On to Top Spots in Pocock CRCA Poll presented by USRowing

PROVIDED BY USROWING

PHOTO BY SPORTGRAPHICS

Yet again, the University of Washington, University of Central Oklahoma, and Bates College topped the rankings in this week’s Women’s Division I, II, and III Pocock CRCA Poll presented by USRowing, respectively.



On the Division I side, the gap between first-place Washington and second-place University of Texas continued to be slim, as the Huskies took 13 first-place votes and the Longhorns took 12. The University of Virginia held onto third, while Stanford University and Rutgers University rounded out the top five.

The University of Central Oklahoma took the top Division II spot for the fourth week in a row. All following rankings remained unchanged from the previous week, as Seattle Pacific University, Florida Institute of Technology, Embry Riddle Aeronautical University, and Western Washington University claimed places two through five, respectively.

For Division III, Bates College held onto first place. Ithaca College moved from third to second, while Hamilton College was bumped to third. Williams College and Wesleyan University secured spots four and five, respectively.



Division I Rankings

Team Rank Total Votes Prior Ranking 1 University of Washington (13) 489 1 2 University of Texas (12) 486 2 3 University of Virginia 429 3 4 Stanford University 401 4 5 Rutgers University 395 5 6 University of Michigan 372 6 7 Ohio State University 337 8 8 University of California, Berkeley 336 7 9 Indiana University 236 9 10 Princeton University 228 NR 11 Syracuse University 227 10 12 Southern Methodist University 226 11 13 University of Alabama 210 12 14 University of Tennessee 198 13 15 Brown University 114 17 16 University of Minnesota 113 15 17 Duke University 109 16 18 Oregon State University 91 18 19 Washington State University 75 19 20 Unviersity of Wisconsin 47 20

Others Receiving Votes: University of California, Los Angeles (40), University of Notre Dame (30), University of Southern California (29), Clemson University (16), University of Iowa (7), U.S. Naval Academy (3), University of Louisville (1), California State University, Sacramento (1), Northeastern University (1), Drexel University (1), University of San Diego (1).

Division II Rankings

Team Rank Total Votes Prior Ranking 1 University of Central Oklahoma (5) 194 1 2 Seattle Pacific University 173 2 3 Florida Institute of Technology 145 3 4 Embry Riddle Aeronautical University 128 4 5 Western Washington University 85 5 6 Mercyhurst University 75 6 7 Barry University 55 7 8 Jefferson University 45 8

Others Receiving Votes: N/a

Division III Rankings

Team Rank Total Votes Prior Ranking 1 Bates College (10) 225 1 2 Ithaca College 203 3 3 Hamilton College 200 2 4 Williams College 175 3 5 Wesleyan University 160 4 6 Colby College 135 5 7 Tufts University 123 6 8 WPI 120 10 9 Washington College 115 9 10 Pacific Lutheran University 85 11 11 US Coast Guard Academy 70 8 12 Rochester Institute of Technology 70 11 13 Trinity College 47 13 14 Stockton University 25 15 15 Marietta College 22 14t

Others Receiving Votes: William Smith College (20), Lewis & Clark College (5).