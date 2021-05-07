USRowing Updates Covid Guidelines

STAFF REPORTS

PHOTO BY ED MORAN

USRowing released new versions of their Covid guidelines this week.

The updated USRowing Re-opening the Boathouse/Return to Training Considerations During COVID-19 and USRowing Event/Registered Regatta Planning Guidelines During COVID-19 (v 6.0) documents offer new guidance for fully vaccinated rowers.

For athletes who have received a full vaccination sequence and are training with other fully vaccinated athletes, they no longer have to wear masks while outside on docks or other outdoor areas. They should continue to wear them inside, according to USRowing.

The full documents can be found in the links above or on USRowing.org.