Washington, Central Oklahoma, and Bates College Top Pocock CRCA Women’s Polls

Wednesday, April 28, 2021

PROVIDED BY USROWING
VIDEO BY ADAM REIST

The University of Washington, University of Central Oklahoma and Bates College continued to top the rankings in this week’s Women’s Division I, II and III Pocock CRCA Polls presented by USRowing.

In the DI rankings, the Huskies received 18 of 25 first-place votes to remain atop the poll. The University of Texas continued to rank second, earning the remaining seven, first-place votes. University of Virginia ranked third, with Rutgers University and the University of Michigan rounding out the top five.

In DII, the top five remained unchanged with the University of Central Oklahoma ranking first, receiving all five, first-place votes. Seattle Pacific ranked second, followed by the Florida Institute of Technology. Embry Riddle Aeronautical University and Western Washington University rounded out the top five.

Receiving all 10 first-place votes, Bates College took the top spot in the DIII poll. Wesleyan University ranked second, followed by Ithaca College, Tufts University and Hamilton College.

Division I Rankings

RankTeamTotal VotesPrevious Ranking
1.University of Washington (18)4901
2.University of Texas (7)4842
3.University of Virginia4233
4.Rutgers University3834
5.University of Michigan3786
6.Stanford University37412
7.University of California, Berkeley3545
8.Ohio State University3397
9.Syracuse University2638
10.Indiana University2499
11.Southern Methodist University22114
12.University of Tennessee21511
13.University of Alabama21110
14.University of Minnesota13316
15.Duke University12213
16.Washington State University11415
17.Brown University91NR
18.University of California, Los Angeles8517
19.Oregon State University78NR
20.University of Wisconsin6018t

Others Receiving Votes: University of Iowa (59), University of Notre Dame (35), Clemson University (30), University of Southern California (29), Princeton University (19), University of Tulsa (6), U.S. Naval Academy (4), and University of San Diego (1).

Division II Rankings

RankTeamTotal VotesPrevious Ranking
1.University of Central Oklahoma (5)1951
2.Seattle Pacific University1702
3.Florida Institute of Technology1393
4.Embry Riddle Aeronautical University1344
5.Western Washington University875
6.Mercyhurst University648
7.Barry University557
8.Jefferson University546

Others Receiving Votes: Rollins College (2).

Division III Rankings

RankTeamTotal VotesPrevious Ranking
1.Bates College (10)1501
2.Wesleyan University1355
3.Ithaca College1302
4.Tufts University1234
5.Hamilton College1026
6.WPI903
7.US Coast Guard Academy8813
8.Washington College6210
9.Pacific Lutheran University608
10t.Trinity College589
10t.Williams College587
12.Rochester Institute of Technology5511
13.William Smith College3712
14.Colby College1715
15.Marietta College1514

Others Receiving Votes: Stockton University (10) and Lewis & Clark College (10).

Published in News

