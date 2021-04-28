Washington, Central Oklahoma, and Bates College Top Pocock CRCA Women’s Polls

PROVIDED BY USROWING

VIDEO BY ADAM REIST

The University of Washington, University of Central Oklahoma and Bates College continued to top the rankings in this week’s Women’s Division I, II and III Pocock CRCA Polls presented by USRowing.



In the DI rankings, the Huskies received 18 of 25 first-place votes to remain atop the poll. The University of Texas continued to rank second, earning the remaining seven, first-place votes. University of Virginia ranked third, with Rutgers University and the University of Michigan rounding out the top five.



In DII, the top five remained unchanged with the University of Central Oklahoma ranking first, receiving all five, first-place votes. Seattle Pacific ranked second, followed by the Florida Institute of Technology. Embry Riddle Aeronautical University and Western Washington University rounded out the top five.



Receiving all 10 first-place votes, Bates College took the top spot in the DIII poll. Wesleyan University ranked second, followed by Ithaca College, Tufts University and Hamilton College.



Division I Rankings

Rank Team Total Votes Previous Ranking 1. University of Washington (18) 490 1 2. University of Texas (7) 484 2 3. University of Virginia 423 3 4. Rutgers University 383 4 5. University of Michigan 378 6 6. Stanford University 374 12 7. University of California, Berkeley 354 5 8. Ohio State University 339 7 9. Syracuse University 263 8 10. Indiana University 249 9 11. Southern Methodist University 221 14 12. University of Tennessee 215 11 13. University of Alabama 211 10 14. University of Minnesota 133 16 15. Duke University 122 13 16. Washington State University 114 15 17. Brown University 91 NR 18. University of California, Los Angeles 85 17 19. Oregon State University 78 NR 20. University of Wisconsin 60 18t

Others Receiving Votes: University of Iowa (59), University of Notre Dame (35), Clemson University (30), University of Southern California (29), Princeton University (19), University of Tulsa (6), U.S. Naval Academy (4), and University of San Diego (1).



Division II Rankings

Rank Team Total Votes Previous Ranking 1. University of Central Oklahoma (5) 195 1 2. Seattle Pacific University 170 2 3. Florida Institute of Technology 139 3 4. Embry Riddle Aeronautical University 134 4 5. Western Washington University 87 5 6. Mercyhurst University 64 8 7. Barry University 55 7 8. Jefferson University 54 6

Others Receiving Votes: Rollins College (2).



Division III Rankings

Rank Team Total Votes Previous Ranking 1. Bates College (10) 150 1 2. Wesleyan University 135 5 3. Ithaca College 130 2 4. Tufts University 123 4 5. Hamilton College 102 6 6. WPI 90 3 7. US Coast Guard Academy 88 13 8. Washington College 62 10 9. Pacific Lutheran University 60 8 10t. Trinity College 58 9 10t. Williams College 58 7 12. Rochester Institute of Technology 55 11 13. William Smith College 37 12 14. Colby College 17 15 15. Marietta College 15 14

Others Receiving Votes: Stockton University (10) and Lewis & Clark College (10).