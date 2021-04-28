Washington, Central Oklahoma, and Bates College Top Pocock CRCA Women’s Polls

PROVIDED BY USROWING
VIDEO BY ADAM REIST
The University of Washington, University of Central Oklahoma and Bates College continued to top the rankings in this week’s Women’s Division I, II and III Pocock CRCA Polls presented by USRowing.
In the DI rankings, the Huskies received 18 of 25 first-place votes to remain atop the poll. The University of Texas continued to rank second, earning the remaining seven, first-place votes. University of Virginia ranked third, with Rutgers University and the University of Michigan rounding out the top five.
In DII, the top five remained unchanged with the University of Central Oklahoma ranking first, receiving all five, first-place votes. Seattle Pacific ranked second, followed by the Florida Institute of Technology. Embry Riddle Aeronautical University and Western Washington University rounded out the top five.
Receiving all 10 first-place votes, Bates College took the top spot in the DIII poll. Wesleyan University ranked second, followed by Ithaca College, Tufts University and Hamilton College.
Division I Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Total Votes
|Previous Ranking
|1.
|University of Washington (18)
|490
|1
|2.
|University of Texas (7)
|484
|2
|3.
|University of Virginia
|423
|3
|4.
|Rutgers University
|383
|4
|5.
|University of Michigan
|378
|6
|6.
|Stanford University
|374
|12
|7.
|University of California, Berkeley
|354
|5
|8.
|Ohio State University
|339
|7
|9.
|Syracuse University
|263
|8
|10.
|Indiana University
|249
|9
|11.
|Southern Methodist University
|221
|14
|12.
|University of Tennessee
|215
|11
|13.
|University of Alabama
|211
|10
|14.
|University of Minnesota
|133
|16
|15.
|Duke University
|122
|13
|16.
|Washington State University
|114
|15
|17.
|Brown University
|91
|NR
|18.
|University of California, Los Angeles
|85
|17
|19.
|Oregon State University
|78
|NR
|20.
|University of Wisconsin
|60
|18t
Others Receiving Votes: University of Iowa (59), University of Notre Dame (35), Clemson University (30), University of Southern California (29), Princeton University (19), University of Tulsa (6), U.S. Naval Academy (4), and University of San Diego (1).
Division II Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Total Votes
|Previous Ranking
|1.
|University of Central Oklahoma (5)
|195
|1
|2.
|Seattle Pacific University
|170
|2
|3.
|Florida Institute of Technology
|139
|3
|4.
|Embry Riddle Aeronautical University
|134
|4
|5.
|Western Washington University
|87
|5
|6.
|Mercyhurst University
|64
|8
|7.
|Barry University
|55
|7
|8.
|Jefferson University
|54
|6
Others Receiving Votes: Rollins College (2).
Division III Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Total Votes
|Previous Ranking
|1.
|Bates College (10)
|150
|1
|2.
|Wesleyan University
|135
|5
|3.
|Ithaca College
|130
|2
|4.
|Tufts University
|123
|4
|5.
|Hamilton College
|102
|6
|6.
|WPI
|90
|3
|7.
|US Coast Guard Academy
|88
|13
|8.
|Washington College
|62
|10
|9.
|Pacific Lutheran University
|60
|8
|10t.
|Trinity College
|58
|9
|10t.
|Williams College
|58
|7
|12.
|Rochester Institute of Technology
|55
|11
|13.
|William Smith College
|37
|12
|14.
|Colby College
|17
|15
|15.
|Marietta College
|15
|14
Others Receiving Votes: Stockton University (10) and Lewis & Clark College (10).
