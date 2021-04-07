 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Women’s Division I Pocock CRCA Poll presented by USRowing – April 7

Wednesday, April 7, 2021

The University of Washington continues to earn the top ranking in the week four Women’s Division I Pocock CRCA Poll presented by USRowing, but there was some movement in the top five.

The Huskies received 19 of 25 first-place votes to top this week’s poll, with the University of Texas continuing to rank second, earning the remaining six, first-place votes. Ohio State University moved up three spots into third position, cracking the top five. University of Virginia ranked fourth, with the University of California, Berkeley ranking fifth.

Division I Rankings

RankTeamTotal VotesPrevious Ranking
1.University of Washington (19)4941
2.University of Texas (6)4542
3.Ohio State University4046
4.University of Virginia4033
5.University of California, Berkeley3814
6.Stanford University3595
7.University of Michigan3357
8.University of Alabama3079
9.University of Tennessee3058
10.Duke University27210
11.Rutgers University21811
12.Indiana University21012
13.Southern Methodist University20913
14.University of Wisconsin17014
15.University of California, Los Angeles14916
16.University of Iowa14415
17.University of Minnesota12118
18.Syracuse University7217
19.Washington State University65NR
20.Oregon State University4919

Others Receiving Votes: U.S. Naval Academy (41), University of Southern California (22), University of Tulsa (17), University of Central Florida (16), University of Notre Dame (13), University of San Diego (10), Northeastern University (5), Clemson University (3), University of Louisville (1), University of Oklahoma (1).

