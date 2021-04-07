Women’s Division I Pocock CRCA Poll presented by USRowing – April 7

PROVIDED BY USROWING

PHOTO BY SPORTGRAPHICS

The University of Washington continues to earn the top ranking in the week four Women’s Division I Pocock CRCA Poll presented by USRowing, but there was some movement in the top five.



The Huskies received 19 of 25 first-place votes to top this week’s poll, with the University of Texas continuing to rank second, earning the remaining six, first-place votes. Ohio State University moved up three spots into third position, cracking the top five. University of Virginia ranked fourth, with the University of California, Berkeley ranking fifth.



Division I Rankings

Rank Team Total Votes Previous Ranking 1. University of Washington (19) 494 1 2. University of Texas (6) 454 2 3. Ohio State University 404 6 4. University of Virginia 403 3 5. University of California, Berkeley 381 4 6. Stanford University 359 5 7. University of Michigan 335 7 8. University of Alabama 307 9 9. University of Tennessee 305 8 10. Duke University 272 10 11. Rutgers University 218 11 12. Indiana University 210 12 13. Southern Methodist University 209 13 14. University of Wisconsin 170 14 15. University of California, Los Angeles 149 16 16. University of Iowa 144 15 17. University of Minnesota 121 18 18. Syracuse University 72 17 19. Washington State University 65 NR 20. Oregon State University 49 19

Others Receiving Votes: U.S. Naval Academy (41), University of Southern California (22), University of Tulsa (17), University of Central Florida (16), University of Notre Dame (13), University of San Diego (10), Northeastern University (5), Clemson University (3), University of Louisville (1), University of Oklahoma (1).