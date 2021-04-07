Women’s Division I Pocock CRCA Poll presented by USRowing – April 7

PROVIDED BY USROWING
PHOTO BY SPORTGRAPHICS
The University of Washington continues to earn the top ranking in the week four Women’s Division I Pocock CRCA Poll presented by USRowing, but there was some movement in the top five.
The Huskies received 19 of 25 first-place votes to top this week’s poll, with the University of Texas continuing to rank second, earning the remaining six, first-place votes. Ohio State University moved up three spots into third position, cracking the top five. University of Virginia ranked fourth, with the University of California, Berkeley ranking fifth.
Division I Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Total Votes
|Previous Ranking
|1.
|University of Washington (19)
|494
|1
|2.
|University of Texas (6)
|454
|2
|3.
|Ohio State University
|404
|6
|4.
|University of Virginia
|403
|3
|5.
|University of California, Berkeley
|381
|4
|6.
|Stanford University
|359
|5
|7.
|University of Michigan
|335
|7
|8.
|University of Alabama
|307
|9
|9.
|University of Tennessee
|305
|8
|10.
|Duke University
|272
|10
|11.
|Rutgers University
|218
|11
|12.
|Indiana University
|210
|12
|13.
|Southern Methodist University
|209
|13
|14.
|University of Wisconsin
|170
|14
|15.
|University of California, Los Angeles
|149
|16
|16.
|University of Iowa
|144
|15
|17.
|University of Minnesota
|121
|18
|18.
|Syracuse University
|72
|17
|19.
|Washington State University
|65
|NR
|20.
|Oregon State University
|49
|19
Others Receiving Votes: U.S. Naval Academy (41), University of Southern California (22), University of Tulsa (17), University of Central Florida (16), University of Notre Dame (13), University of San Diego (10), Northeastern University (5), Clemson University (3), University of Louisville (1), University of Oklahoma (1).
Comments are closed.