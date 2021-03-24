Washington Tops Women’s Division I Pocock CRCA Poll presented by USRowing

STAFF REPORTS
The University of Washington is atop the Women’s Division I Pocock CRCA Poll presented by USRowing again this week.
The Huskies received 19 of 25 first-place votes. The University of Texas ranked second, earning the remaining six first-place votes. The University of Virginia remained in the third position. Stanford and the University of California, Berkeley moved to the fifth and fourth slots, respectively, reversing last week’s positioning.
Also notable is the University of Alabama moving up three spots from 11th to take a spot in the top-ten standings at number eight.
Division I Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Total Votes
|Previous Ranking
|1.
|University of Washington (19)
|494
|1
|2.
|University of Texas (6)
|456
|2
|3.
|University of Virginia
|426
|3
|4.
|University of California, Berkeley
|383
|5
|5.
|Stanford University
|381
|4
|6.
|Ohio State University
|360
|6
|7.
|University of Michigan
|308
|7
|8.
|University of Alabama
|293
|11
|9.
|University of Tennessee
|278
|8
|10.
|Indiana University
|254
|9
|11.
|Duke University
|250
|10
|12.
|Rutgers University
|236
|12
|13.
|Southern Methodist University
|207
|14
|14.
|University of Wisconsin
|198
|13
|15.
|University of Iowa
|106
|15
|16.
|University of Minnesota
|97
|19
|17.
|Syracuse University
|96
|17
|18.
|University of Southern California
|90
|16
|19.
|University of California, Los Angeles
|88
|20
|20.
|U.S. Naval Academy
|73
|18
Others Receiving Votes: Washington State University (58), Oregon State University (40), University of Tulsa (23), University of Notre Dame (15), University of Central Florida (8), University of Oklahoma (8), University of San Diego (8), Clemson University (6), San Diego State University (5), Northeastern University (3), University of Louisville (2).
