Washington Tops Women’s Division I Pocock CRCA Poll presented by USRowing

STAFF REPORTS

PHOTO BY SPORTGRAPHICS

The University of Washington is atop the Women’s Division I Pocock CRCA Poll presented by USRowing again this week.

The Huskies received 19 of 25 first-place votes. The University of Texas ranked second, earning the remaining six first-place votes. The University of Virginia remained in the third position. Stanford and the University of California, Berkeley moved to the fifth and fourth slots, respectively, reversing last week’s positioning.

Also notable is the University of Alabama moving up three spots from 11th to take a spot in the top-ten standings at number eight.

Division I Rankings

Rank Team Total Votes Previous Ranking 1. University of Washington (19) 494 1 2. University of Texas (6) 456 2 3. University of Virginia 426 3 4. University of California, Berkeley 383 5 5. Stanford University 381 4 6. Ohio State University 360 6 7. University of Michigan 308 7 8. University of Alabama 293 11 9. University of Tennessee 278 8 10. Indiana University 254 9 11. Duke University 250 10 12. Rutgers University 236 12 13. Southern Methodist University 207 14 14. University of Wisconsin 198 13 15. University of Iowa 106 15 16. University of Minnesota 97 19 17. Syracuse University 96 17 18. University of Southern California 90 16 19. University of California, Los Angeles 88 20 20. U.S. Naval Academy 73 18

Others Receiving Votes: Washington State University (58), Oregon State University (40), University of Tulsa (23), University of Notre Dame (15), University of Central Florida (8), University of Oklahoma (8), University of San Diego (8), Clemson University (6), San Diego State University (5), Northeastern University (3), University of Louisville (2).