Washington Tops Women’s Division I Pocock CRCA Poll presented by USRowing

Wednesday, March 24, 2021

STAFF REPORTS
PHOTO BY SPORTGRAPHICS

The University of Washington is atop the Women’s Division I Pocock CRCA Poll presented by USRowing again this week.

The Huskies received 19 of 25 first-place votes. The University of Texas ranked second, earning the remaining six first-place votes. The University of Virginia remained in the third position. Stanford and the University of California, Berkeley moved to the fifth and fourth slots, respectively, reversing last week’s positioning.

Also notable is the University of Alabama moving up three spots from 11th to take a spot in the top-ten standings at number eight.

Division I Rankings

RankTeamTotal VotesPrevious Ranking
1.University of Washington (19)4941
2.University of Texas (6)4562
3.University of Virginia4263
4.University of California, Berkeley3835
5.Stanford University3814
6.Ohio State University3606
7.University of Michigan3087
8.University of Alabama29311
9.University of Tennessee2788
10.Indiana University2549
11.Duke University25010
12.Rutgers University23612
13.Southern Methodist University20714
14.University of Wisconsin19813
15.University of Iowa10615
16.University of Minnesota9719
17.Syracuse University9617
18.University of Southern California9016
19.University of California, Los Angeles8820
20.U.S. Naval Academy7318

Others Receiving Votes: Washington State University (58), Oregon State University (40), University of Tulsa (23), University of Notre Dame (15), University of Central Florida (8), University of Oklahoma (8), University of San Diego (8), Clemson University (6), San Diego State University (5), Northeastern University (3), University of Louisville (2).

