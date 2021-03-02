Board of Directors, Staff Changes at USRowing

STAFF REPORTS

PHOTO BY PETER SPURRIER

This weekend will bring some changes to the USRowing Board of Directors.

Kevin Harris and Nobuhisa Ishizuka will be seated by the board to serve three-year terms as at-large representatives on the USRowing Board of Directors.

This will be Harris’s first term as an USRowing at-large representative while Ishizuka will be seated into his second term.

Harris is currently the head coach of women’s rowing at the University of Tulsa where he has been coaching since 2002. Ishizuka is currently the executive director of the Center for Japanese Legal Studies at Columbia Law School.

In addition to the changes on the Board of Directors, USRowing also announced that Ellen Minzner will take on the full-time role of director of para high-performance after having previously spent a decade at Community Rowing Inc. as the director of inclusion and advocacy.

“I am thrilled to be in a position to focus my attention on building a program of sustained excellence for U.S. para-rowing across all disciplines,” Minzner said. “I look forward to working with all the coaches, athletes, and the high-performance staff at USRowing to make that happen, from Tokyo through LA 2028.”