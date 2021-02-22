Olympic Trials Begin

BY ED MORAN

PHOTOS BY LISA WORTHY

After a year of waiting to get on the water and race for a chance to compete in the postponed 2021 Tokyo Olympics, crews in five events will be making their way to the start platform at Nathan Benderson Park in Sarasota-Bradenton, Fla. for the first races of the week in the United States Olympic Trials I.

Racing is being contested in the men’s and women’s single, the men’s heavyweight double, and the men’s and women’s lightweight double. Except for the women’s single, which was qualified as a boat class for Tokyo at the 2019 World Championships, the crews are racing for a chance to represent the U.S. at the Final Olympic Qualification Regatta in Lucerne, Switzerland in May.

Racing begins Monday with a time trial in all events. Heats will be run Tuesday with reps on Wednesday. Semifinals and finals are scheduled for Thursday and Friday morning. Racing Monday through Thursday is set to start at 8 AM. Finals will go off at 8:30 AM.

Schedules and results can be found here.

Semifinals and finals will be streamed live on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app.

Photo gallery from Sunday afternoon practice and scene: