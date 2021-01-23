Lightweights Back in For C.R.A.S.H.-B.’s

STAFF REPORTS

PHOTO BY LISA WORTHY

Lightweight rowing is back in for the virtual 2021 USRowing C.R.A.S.H.-B. World Indoor Rowing Championships.

According to a revised version of the entry packet published Friday afternoon, “There are lightweight rowing opportunities for Masters and U23 individual and Masters and U23 team events at the virtual 2021 USRowing Indoor National Championships / C.R.A.S.H. – B. Sprints World Indoor Rowing Championships.”

The change comes after the event announcing that there would not be any lightweight events due to the inability to monitor athletes’ weight since the event is virtual.

USRowing has since developed a new protocol for athletes to submit their weights to the regatta administrator.

For a full list of the new lightweight rules visit the USRowing entry packet here.