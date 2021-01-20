The Cost of Customization

BY NANCY CLARK

PHOTO BY PETER SPURRIER

We are overloaded with the amount of online nutrition and fitness information. At the same time, it enables us to form opinions and create a belief system surrounding food and exercise.

No matter what you believe in—whether the paleo diet or CrossFit—the common goal should be to nourish your soul by being fit, healthy, and at peace with your body and what you put into it.

The best way to achieve this is by balancing food intake with energy expenditure, eating a variety of real foods, and creating a health-promoting fuel and exercise program that you can sustain over the long-term. Of course, no one size fits all.

Each of us has different physiological and psychological needs. Dairy, for example, is not intolerable for everyone, nor should gluten be avoided at all costs for those who don’t have celiac disease. There is no such thing as good or bad food.

All of us are also different when it comes to weight management. There are just as many reasons why people gain weight as there are tools to manage it.

Whatever your approach, remember that your food and exercise program should help you feel good from the inside out, and should allow you to consistently make choices that you enjoy and can sustain.