2021 Erg Champs to be Held Virtually

STAFF REPORTS

The 2021 C.R.A.S.H.-B. Sprints World Indoor Rowing Championships will be held virtually this year. USRowing has partnered with the event to host the 2021 USRowing Indoor National Championships. According to USRowing, “The event will be held March 7, 2021, and will be contested virtually on Concept2 ergometers, using Time-Team’s virtual timing platform. The Time-Team platform allows all participants to compete in real time, against other competitors from around the country, from the comfort of their own home. The Time-Team platform allows for each competitor to have their erg information broadcasted live for all other competitors and spectators to see throughout each 2,000-meter race.”