Canadian Henley Rowing Center Breaks Ground

BY ED MORAN

PHOTO PROVIDED

Development of a new rowing facility on the Royal Canadian Henley rowing course has officially begun, following a groundbreaking ceremony in November.

“Henley Rowing Centre is a key community legacy project that will be built as a result of Niagara hosting the 2022 Canada Summer Games,” said Doug Hamilton. chair of the Niagara Host Society. “This development at the Henley Rowing Course in St. Catharines will not only benefit our rowing community but it will also further enable Niagara to continue to host major national and international championships, such as the 2024 World Rowing Championships.”

The new facility is being developed by the Niagara Host Society and its funding partners to grow rowing in the region and address the need for off-water training and support facilities at the iconic rowing course.

“The government of Canada is proud to invest in the future of sport and physical activity in the Niagara region. The improved Henley Rowing Centre will give our athletes a training center suited for their skills and help them make Canada proud,” said Steven Guilbeault, minister of Canadian Heritage. “The renewal of the rowing center will not only have a positive impact for the 2022 Canada Summer Games but will also leave a critical legacy for years to come.”

The Royal Canadian Henley Rowing Course and the new Henley Rowing Centre will be the site of rowing competition during the Niagara 2022 Canada Summer Games, which are set to take place Aug. 6-21, 2022. The new facility is expected to be completed by the end of 2021.