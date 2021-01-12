The Women at the End of the Oar

Women’s Voices in Rowing captures the female rowing experience through the stories of 14 rowers from around the world. Published in November, it is the work of Daniela Nachazelova, a native of the Czech Republic who competed at Washington State University and won medals in international championships. For each copy sold, a dollar will be donated to World Rowing and its gender-equity efforts. The book is a response to the fact that the Tokyo Games will be the most gender-balanced Olympics in history–with 48.8 percent of the participants expected to be women.