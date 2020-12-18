Robinson Named NYSCRA President

STAFF REPORTS

PHOTO PROVIDED

Ithaca College’s women’s rowing head coach Becky Robinson has been named President of The New York State Collegiate Rowing Association (NYSCRA).

Robinson who has been head coach of the women’s rowing program for 27 years was elected to the position by the also newly-elected NYSCRA Board of Directors in September.

“Covid gave the coaching world time to work on some things that we let go,” said Robinson.

“The NYSCRA hasn’t had a board for quite a few years and Dan (Robinson) was keeping it going with the help of one or two others. Each year, we would hold the NY State Rowing Championships, and ultimately, there were complaints with no one available to make appropriate changes. Zoom and the ease of online meetings helped pull the rowing coaching community together and we have had more conversations the past six months than we did in the ten years prior. A group of us got started, realized that the first step was to elect a board and then update the bylaws. At this point, our main focus is to negotiate the terms with SRA (Saratoga Rowing Association) and improve the NY State Rowing Regatta which is held the first Saturday in May in Saratoga Springs N.Y.”